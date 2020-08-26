MR. BRATCHER

FLEMINGSBURG — Walter Lee Bratcher, 87, of Flemingsburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Born in Ohio County on March 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Courtney Bratcher and the late Mary Huff Bratcher.

For 45 years, Walter worked in Kentucky and Indiana as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Local 181 Operator Engineers. He was also an evangelist in Western and Northern Kentucky. Walter and his wife were known in the community for helping people.

Walter is survived by his wife of 66 years, Cleo Preston Bratcher; his daughter, Paula (husband Martin) Lutz; his son, Kerry Bratcher; his grandchildren, Jamie (Monica) Lutz, Christy (Bryan) Manning, Sheldon Bratcher, Preston Bratcher, Scottie Bratcher Jr. and Courtney Bratcher; along with his great-grandchildren, Carter, Kenley, Reagan, Landen, Zoe, Adam, Jackson, Hayze and Nolan (on the way). Walter is also survived by his sister, Jean (husband Rev. Tommy) Edwards of Marion, Ind. Along with several nieces and nephews, Walter was a surrogate father to Rocky, Lavanna, Shelly, Gary, Nowanda, Tony, Doug, Jenny, Kenny, Timmy, Chris, Cindy, Carolyn, Debbie, Lisha, Larry Pam, Ova and Ann.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his son, Scottie Bratcher; his brother, Rev. George Bratcher; and his sister-in-law, Ardella Bratcher.

Graveside service for Walter will begin at noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Fleming County Cemetery. Bro. David Hickerson, Bro. Terry Moore, and Rev. Gaylord Gillespie will be officiating.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Walter to the Cullen Stanfield Memorial Scholarship Fund (Attn: John Sims, Peoples Bank, 106 South Main Cross, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).

