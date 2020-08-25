MRS. LEWIS

MAYSVILLE — Jane Marie Tucker was born in Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington on Oct. 4, 1979, to Barbara Finch and Dr. Ronald F, Tucker of Morehead.She died Aug. 8, 2020.

Jane attended nursery school while both her parents taught at Morehead State University, moving to Maysville with her mother when she was 5.5 years old. She was active in the youth group at First Christian Church in Maysville where she went to church camp and served as a counselor and became a member of First Christian Church.

As many children did, she started playing violin, then piano and wound up with the saxophone which she played throughout school and with the marching band and was a member of the Tennis team. She rode Hunter Jumpers and was a member of a 4H riding club, participating in a trip to a private Egyptian Arabian horse farm in Nicholasville as well as the World Equestrian Jumping Competition in Lexington.

Jane’s mother Bobbie had an antique/gift shop in nearby Washington and Jane loved to go to auctions with her to find things for the shop. One day going to work Bobbie fell and broke her leg, resulting in cousin Julie going to Walt Disney World with them to help with her wheel chair. Those two girls had more fun pushing that wheel chair everywhere-even in the rain! Jane sang with the High School Choir and was lucky enough to tour with Mr, Hunter’s Choir Tour that sang all over Europe, winding up at Rome in the Vatican. Perhaps this is where her traveling wanderlust began.

The summer Jane was 16 she and her mother traveled to look at colleges, one being Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida where she got a Scuba Diving Certificate, one of the youngest people there to do so.

The Spring before College she got a letter from Eckerd. Bobbie thought she should wait to open it, to compare it to other college replies. After a while no other replies came and Jane admitted she had only sent the one letter, to Eckerd. Bobbie said, “What if you hadn’t gotten in?” Jane said she knew she would get in and go to Eckerd! Jane always knew what she wanted…

Jane Loved Eckerd, majoring in French and Marine Biology. She was a member of the Tennis Team and the Marine Biology club. In the spring of her sophomore year she studied French and lived with a French family in Tours, France, home of the most authentic original French language in the world. At the end of the school year she arranged for her mother to rent a car and meet her in Tours. They traveled around France, then England and London, winding up in Shrewsbury, a small town north of London where they spent a week with an English family they had known in Morehead.

Jane participated in another trip the summer before her senior year at Eckerd, studying French in La Reunion, as small island off the coast of Madagascar where she had many interesting adventures. Graduation from Eckerd was at Tropicana field where they were testing a new version of growing grass with astro turf. She then returned home to visit with friends and family before traveling the “Northern Way West” with her mother, visiting every possible famous place on her way to work for the Student Conservation Corps via an eight month grant in Fremont, California, just above San Francisco.

She then used her French working for a French Airline and a French restaurant, among others in San Francisco. One day she called her Mother, “I think I want to go to Culinary School.” So, she went to Culinary School for three years where she met a fellow student who would eventually become her husband, Christopher Brian Marcadejas.

Jane loved working in Pastry, learning different kinds and techniques at the various places she worked. She also loved making new friends, doing things in and around San Francisco and returning home to friends and family in Maysville when possible. Chris and Jane spent an entire summer all over the Southern West seeing every state park and town possible and returned to their culinary jobs in the fall.

They both liked big towns and decided to move in the summer of 2015 to New York. They enjoyed living near Prospect Park and in Park Slope in Brooklyn where they married. They often took long picturesque walks, enjoyed New York Theatre, concerts and eating in the many nearby ethnic restaurants. Chris worked in New York City and Jane worked in Culinary pastry closer to their home.

The light of their life, Madison Bryce, was born Jan. 19, 2018. Jane loved motherhood and life with family and friends. She became ill in the fall of 2019, departing this life Aug. 8, 2020. Her caring smiling face, sparkling eyes and wonderful laugh will always be missed.

Jane was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Jane Kehoe and husband, James Mitchell Finch Jr.; Mildred Carter and husband, Francis Burns Tucker.

Jane leaves behind her son, Madison Bryce and her husband, Christopher Brian Marcadejas; her mother, Barbara Finch and her husband, William Glenn Brothers; her father, Dr. Ronald F. Tucker and his wife, Rebecca; her father-in-law, Dominic Ador Marcadejas and his family; her uncle, James A. Finch and his wife, Barbara; an aunt, Sue Mayo and her sons, Travis and Kelly and their families; stepsisters, Lora Tucker and Dawn Byrd, Cheri Tucker and fiance, Jim Nash, Suzy Tucker and husband, Todd Creighton and son, Tucker; stepbrother Ronnie Tucker and his wife, Tina; cousins, Julie Finch and daughter, Annie Corlis, Jennifer Finch and her husband, Dr. Kyle Beulke, and sons, Finn and Charlie, Cheryl Marcadejas and husband, David Lafer, children Mina and Cameron and other cousins; stepsisters, Susan Brothers and husband, John Voskuhl and daughter, Emily Voskuhl, Perry Brothers and husband, Chad and children, Serena and Parker.

A Public Celebration of Jane’s Life will be held by the Finch Grave site in the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery, near the Chapel at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, with masks and social distancing. Rev. C. Wayne Barnett and Jimmy Meadows officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers are Cheri Tucker, Lora Tucker, Dawn Byrd. Suzy Creighton, Julie Finch, Jenny Beulke, Carrie Silvie, Julie Owens, Cheryl Lafer, Susan Brothers, Perry Sheraw, Alexander Escobel, Amanda Lewis and Ruby Layva.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Student Conservation Association, PO Box 507, Etna NH 03750-0507 in her name, or to the charity of your choice, or plant a tree in her memory.

