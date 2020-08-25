MRS. HART

MAYSVILLE — Brenda Lee Bramel Hart, 67, of Maysville, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Hart was born in Maysville on Sept. 26, 1952, the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Lawrence Bramel.

She was a member of the Stonelick Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, George William Hart; her two children, Richard W. Hargett Jr. (Vanessa Humphries) of Maysville and Jennifer Adams of Aberdeen, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jacob Hargett, Macee Hargett, Kory Hargett, all of Maysville and Alexis Adams and Byrn Murray of Aberdeen, Ohio; one sister, Vickie Bramel of Maysville; and one nephew, Christopher Rudd of Maysville.

Services for Brenda Hart were held at the convenience of her family.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

