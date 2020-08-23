MR. ALLEN

FLEMINGSBURG — Robbie Allen, 59, of Foxspring Avenue in Flemingsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Saint Claire Regional Medical after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Maysville on Nov. 29, 1960, he was the son of the late Robert C. Allen and the late Myrtle Roberts Allen Perkins.

Robbie was a former employee of Allen’s Quick Shop in Old Washington and Serv Kwick in Flemingsburg.

He was an excellent caregiver for his mother Myrtle until her departure. In his younger years, Robbie enjoyed playing pool and visiting various pool halls in the surrounding counties. He enjoyed large get- togethers with his family and friends.

Robbie is survived by his sister, Alberta “Bertie” Allen; his brother, Jerry (Judy) Allen; his brother, Noel Perkins; his brother-in-law, Terry Planck; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

In addition to his mother and father, Robbie was preceded in death by an infant brother, Clell Allen; his brother, Oval Allen; and his sister, Marilyn “Diane” Planck.

Services will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Engle officiating.

Robbie will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boone-Nickell Funeral Home (150 West Water Street, Flemingsburg KY 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.