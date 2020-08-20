MRS. MASTERS

August 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent
FLEMINGSBURG — Theresa Gwendolyn Blake Masters, 70, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at UK Hospital in Lexington.

Born in Maysville on March 29, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Estill Blake Sr. and the late Gertrude Scott Cooper Blake.

Theresa worked at Fleming County Hospital in Housekeeping along with being a secretary at Perky’s Chevron. She was a member of the Ripley American Legion, a secretary for the Martha Mills Gun Club, and a member of the Flemingsburg Freewill Baptist Church.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Mervin “Perky” Masters; her son, Dennis (wife Mary) Masters; her grandson, Scotty (wife Laken) Masters; her granddaughter, Sabrina (husband Cody) Esham; and her great granddaughter, Charlee Rose Masters. She is also survived by her brother, Estill (wife Linda) Blake Jr.; her brother-in-law, Robert (wife Martha) Masters; her special companion; Creamy; her cousins who knew her as Wendy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her canine companion, Odie.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Flemingsburg Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Herbie Stallard officiating.

Theresa will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers include Dennis Masters, Chris Hickerson, Chris Mitchell, Gary Harmon, William Hendrix, and Paul Hunt. Honorary pallbearers include David Christiansen, Theresa’s grandchildren, and her great granddaughter.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church located at 71 Asbury Lane, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Theresa’s arrangements.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Theresa to the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041) and /or the Flemingsburg Freewill Baptist Church (71 Asbury Lane, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.