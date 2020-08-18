MR. DUNAWAY

August 18, 2020
FLEMINGSBURG — Randall Mark “Randy” Dunaway, 58, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Flemingsburg on Aug. 11, 1962, he was the son of the late Clayton Dunaway and the late Pearl Iona Opal Hamm Dunaway Vice.

Randy is survived by his wife, Darla Dunaway; his significant other, Harrietta Hardy; his son, Bradley (Crystal Thomas) Dunaway; his son, Jay Dunaway; his stepson, James Howard; his step daughter, Cassie Rose; his grandchildren, Kayleah Dunaway, Braylee Dunaway and Kaydé Mae Aubrey Rose. He is also survived by his brother, David Dunaway.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Dunaway.

All services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

To help offset expenses, donations may be made to the funeral home.

Friends may offer condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.