August 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
FLEMINGSBURG — Donald A. Petri, 74, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Born in Indiana on Aug. 20, 1945, he was the son of the late Irvin and Pearl Hardin Petri.

Donald worked for the Fleming County Board of Education as a bus driver. He also had worked in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) in Louisville. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and the Navy during Vietnam. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Virginia Story Petri; his daughters, Lisa Petri and Tammy Real; his grandchildren, Kara (husband Cody) Parks, Cameron Capps and John Michael Ford; as well as several siblings.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Capps; and several siblings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with Fr. Phil DeVous as Celebrant.

Donald will be laid to rest with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville. Pallbearers include Don Salyers, Cameron Capps, Donnie Carpenter, Ed Varnell, Cody Parks and Tom Moore.

Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m., Thursday, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Donald to Habitat for Humanity International (online: www.habitat.org/donate or by mail: 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709) and/or Veterans Administration (online: www.volunteer.va.gov).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.