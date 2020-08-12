MRS. HARDYMON

VANCEBURG — Mrs. Insun Park Hardymon, age 61, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

She was born Dec. 19, 1958, in Soul, Korea, a daughter of the late Won Sup and Jung Lee Park.

Insun was a life long homemaker and she enjoyed being on the bowling league for 25 years, playing cards with friends, cooking, and she love singing.

Insun is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jeff Hardymon; one son, Mark McElfresh (Melissa Powell) of Tollesboro; one daughter, Sarah Hardymon of Tollesboro; two grandchildren, Kason McElfresh and Karson McElfresh; one brother, In Bae Park of Orange County, Calif.; and one sister, Inok Wheatley of Dover, Del. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Bro. Kevin Baker officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County. Jeffrey Hardymon, Rocky Hardymon, Mark McElfresh, Ron Hardymon and Pat Madison and Patrick Claypool will serve as pallbearers.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Ky 41189.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.