MAYSVILLE — Timothy L. Hord, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Bracken County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Hord was born in Jan. 22, 1953, in Maysville to the late Charles “Bud” and Eula “Tick” McCall Hord. He was former of employee the GE, Cincinnati. Timothy served his country honorably in the US Air Force.

Survivors include his son, Timothy Hord; his daughter, Melody Hay; his grandchildren, Kayla Humphries, Chandler Hord, Austin Hord, and Joel Mack; a great-grandson, Christopher Noah Humphries; his brothers, Phillip (Lillian) Hord and Bobby (Jodi) Hord; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Timothy Hord will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Garden of Memories with military honors provided by Maysville Simon Kenton VFW Post number 2734.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

