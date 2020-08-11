BROOKSVILLE — Bobby N. Trueax, 86, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Bracken County on Jan. 14, 1934, to the late Nelson and Ethel Hall Trueax.

Mr. Trueax was a member of Fairview Christian Church and Bluelicks Assembly of God, and was a retired bus driver of 41 years for the Bracken County Board of Education.

He is survived by his wife, Lora M. Trueax, and his children, Lisa Trueax(David), Susan Switzer (James Paul), John Trueax (Tia), Amy Speakman (Josh), Andrea Shelton (Sam), Trenton Vohl (Cheyenne), Wesley Poe and Debbie Carmack. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chelsey Switzer(Aaron), Layken Wright(Kendrick), Rebecca Jolly(Caleb), Whitney Woodruff(Jimmy), Skyler Trueax (Lydia), Taylor, Aurora, Lauren and Melinda Trueax, Benjamin, Naomi and Isaiah Speakman, Bryce Shelton, Arya and Tristan Vohl, and Bentley and Ryker Poe; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Fletcher(Bill), Jordyn Henderson (Jason), Allison Brierly (Ben), Zachary Riggs, Griffin Wright, Jimmy Lee Woodruff III, and Abagail and Avalynn Trueax; great-great grandchildren, Jake, Levi, Sophia, Mason, Jadyn and Wyatt.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Jean Cooper Trueax; his son, William Bradley Trueax; and granddaughter, Angie Riggs.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be at Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Christian Church or Bluelicks Assembly of God.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.