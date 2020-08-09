MRS. TIBBS

MAY’S LICK — Doris Eulene Tibbs, 92, of Maysville, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Fleming County Hospital.

Mrs. Tibbs was born on August 29, 1927, daughter of the late L.O. and Mammie Hamilton Davis.

She was a retired bookkeeper and had been employed by Elder Beerman and a resident manager of Metropolitan Housing. She was an active RSVP volunteer and a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Lacy (Teresa) Doyle Jr. of Okeechobee, Fla., and Tony D. (Brenda) Doyle of May’s Lick; a daughter, Joan (Allen Severance) Gallagher of Germantown; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Yazell; and three brothers, Ora Lee Davis, Jack Davis and Harold Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Tibbs Jr. in 1998; four sisters, Virginia Dare Johnson, Laura Mae Davis, Betty Davis and Frances Fulton; and two brothers, Owen Davis and Bill Davis.

Services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Pastor John R. Dodson officiating.

Entombment will follow at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and social distancing observed.

