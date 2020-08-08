Thomas Infant

August 8, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent
AUGUSTA — Ashlynn Dawn Thomas, two months old, died Wednesday, Aug.t 5, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born in Maysville, on May 31, 2020 to her parents, Trevor Keith Thomas and Brooke LeeAnne Barley.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by brothers, Cody W. Thomas and Mason L. Barley; and her sister, Kaylee V. Thomas. She also leaves behind her grandparents, Barry and Talia Thomas, Keith and Francine Vance, and John and Lisa Barley; her great-grandparents, Bernard Barley and Sonny and Karen Franks; her aunt, Jara Barley; and her uncles, Nick (Kacey) Thomas and Dylan Thomas.

Ashlynn was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jack and Ann Miller, Stanley and Doris Thomas, and Leona Barley.

Graveside rites will take place at the Sharon Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jeremiah Hansen presiding.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all those attending will be asked to observe social distancing.

Memorials, if desired, may be made in the form of donations toward Ashlynn’s final expenses in care of Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 145, Augusta, Ky. 41002.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.