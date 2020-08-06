MR. MEADOWS

FLEMINGSBURG — Michael Albert “Mike” Meadows, 56, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Fleming County on March 25, 1964, he was the son of Nancy Graham Meadows and the late Marion Meadows.

Mike was a 1982 graduate of Bryan Station High School. He worked in maintenance at Miacomet Farm, owned by Bill Harrigan. Mike enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and being outdoors.

In addition to his mom Nancy, Mike is survived by his brother, Mitchell Meadows; his niece; his uncle; two great aunts; along with several extended family and friends.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Sister Gail Skaggs and Bro. Terry Murphy officiating.

Mike will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

His pallbearers include Ted Allen Ramey, Terry Lytle, Dean Hawkins, Aaron Humphries, Wes Story, Joe Story, Jeff Harmon, and Johnny Webb.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mike’s memory to Bluegrass Care Navigators (online at www. bgcarenav.org or by mail at 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Ky. 40504).

