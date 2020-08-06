MR. MEADOWS

July 31, 2020
FLEMINGSBURG — Audrey Reynolds Crump, 85, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital. She was the widow of Elbert A. “Ebbie” Crump.
Born in Foxport on June 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Heber Reynolds and the late Annie Mineer Reynolds.
Audrey was the loving mother and grandmother of a large family. She worked for Licking Valley at the Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of the Mount Carmel Christian Church.
Audrey is survived by her children, Ricky (wife Lisa) Crump, Renee (husband Phillip) Marshall, Debbie (husband D. R.) Lowe, and Mary Ann (husband Jeff) Gardner. Her 12 grandchildren include Carrie (Anthony) Hunt, Alisha (Brian) Arrasmith, Lindsey (Keith) Phillips, Stacy (Fred) Sipes, Dennis Lowe, Shannon (Brandon) McDaniel, Gina (Spencer) Walters, Morgan Gardner, Jacob Gardner, Whitney (Nathan) Hinton, Derrick (Lora) Crump, and Natalie Crump. Her 10 great grandchildren include Hunter Arrasmith, Josie Phillips, Wyatt Phillips, Payton Lowe, Evelyn McDaniel, Emilia McDaniel, Joe Sipes, Sam Sipes, Ivy Walters, and Annistyn Hinton. Her two step great-grandchildren include Erica Hunt (Richie Gray) and Joe (Colleen) Hunt. Her four step great-great-grandchildren include Emma, Macey, Zane, and Zeke.
Audrey is also survived by her brother, Don (wife Janet) Reynolds; her sisters-in-law, Emma Branam, Edie (Danny) Lewis and Wanda Fischer; and her brothers-in-law, Charles (Janice) Crump, Dale Crump, Terry (Priscilla) Crump and Deweese Copher.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, Ebbie, and her parents Heber and Annie, Audrey was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Bradford, Mary Mitchell, Maurice Reynolds, and James “Shorty” Reynolds; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Copher.
Funeral service for Audrey will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Mount Carmel Christian Church with Bro. Steve Singer officiating.
Audrey will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Audrey’s grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Anthony Hunt, Brian Arrasmith, Keith Phillips, Fred Sipes, Dennis Lowe, Brandon McDaniel, Spencer Walters, Jacob Gardner, Nathan Hinton, and Derrick Crump. Honorary pallbearers include her granddaughters and granddaughter-in-law, Carrie Hunt, Alisha Arrasmith, Lindsey Phillips, Stacy Sipes, Shannon McDaniel, Gina Walters, Morgan Gardner, Whitney Hinton, Natalie Crump, and Lora Crump.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Monday, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. Additional visitation includes 7-10 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home along with noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday at the church.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Audrey to the Mount Carmel Christian Church, in care of Kenny Dearing, 1506 Beechtree Pike, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.
