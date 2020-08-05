MR. TRUESDELL

TOLLESBORO — Mr. Steven Dale Truesdell, age 57, of Maysville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He was born March 1, 1963, in Mason County, a son of Gayle and Bettie Brown Truesdell of Maysville.

Steven was the owner and operator of Truesdell Trucking. He loved being around people, riding motorcycles, trucking and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Natoshia Ann Truesdell; one grandchild, Espn Hunt; and one brother, Timothy Gayle Truesdell.

In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Henderson Truesdell; one son, Steven Chase Truesdell (Latisha) of Maysville; four grandchildren, Keileigh Truesdell, Hunter Truesdell, Breilyn Hunt and Kyler Dale Truesdell; three brothers, Frankie Truesdell of Vanceburg, Phillip Truesdell of Ripley, Ohio, and Dennis Truesdell of Maysville; and one sister, Janette Moran of Popular Grove. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Brother Sam Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in the East Fork Cemetery in Lewis County.

Steven Truesdell, Frankie Truesdell, Dennis Truesdell, Bobby Henderson, Phillip Truesdell, and Donnie Highfield will serve as pallbearers. Delbert Hester, Joe Denham, Steve White, Randy White, Dewayne McCann, Darrell Fannin and Billy Henderson will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, and after 9 a.m. on Sunday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 Kentucky 57, Tollesboro.

Due to COVID-19 regulation, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com