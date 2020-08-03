MRS. DARNELL

MORNING VIEW — Betty J. Darnell passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Betty was born in Mason County, on April 9, 1924, to the late Irvine and Carrie White.
She retired from being a receptionist for Christ Hospital and is a longtime member of Piner Baptist Church. Betty was very involved in the Senior Pioneers Church group, Christ Hospital retiree group, the Sassy 7 lunch group, and she was a Kentucky Colonel. Betty enjoyed playing cards and dancing, especially swing and square dancing with her late husband, Ott. She also enjoyed traveling with Ott to the World War II USS DeGrasse Navy Reunions. Her greatest joy, however, was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur “Ott” Darnell; and her siblings, William White, Marjorie Day and Lewis White.
Survived to mourn her loss are her loving children, Dinah (Mark) Hufford and Arthur (Becky) Darnell Jr.; beloved grandchildren, Carrie (Jacob) Bonar, Troy Hufford, Henry “Hank” (Janice) Darnell and Shane (Meredith) Hufford; great-grandchildren, Boone Bonar, Gatlin Bonar, Walden Darnell and Everett Darnell; as well as many other friends and relatives.
A visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Morning View, Ky. 41063, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 12:30 p.m., and can be viewed at www.pinerbaptist.org.
Betty will be laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, Ky.
Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home is assisting the family.