MRS. BRADLEY

FLEMINSGURG — Sue Bradley, 69, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital.

Born in Hillsboro on Sept. 4, 1950, she was the daughter to the late Benjamin C. Hamilton and the late Bertha Humphries Hamilton.

Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family very much. She had worked for Hurst Food Market and as a caregiver to the elderly. She attended Queen Street Christian Fellowship.

Sue is survived by her husband of 46 years, James, “Jimmy” Bradley; her son, Michael (wife Nikki) Bradley; her daughter, Melissa (husband Isaac) Sapp; her grandchildren, Justin (wife Courtney) Bellamy, Dylan Bellamy, Madison Bradley, Paisley Bradley, Sadie Bradley and Adley Sapp; her great-grandchildren, Junior Bellamy and Stetson Dryden; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

In addition to her parents Sue was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tatum Bradley; her great-grandsons, Leroy and Aleroy Bellamy; her brothers, Stanley, Vincent, Jr., Harley, Eldon, and Julian Hamilton; her brother-in-law, Kevin Spencer; her sister-in-law, Jean Hamm; and her special friend, Helen Sorrell.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Clay Miller officiating.

Sue will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

Her pallbearers include Troy Dailey, Dustin Dailey, Justin Dailey, Corporal Justin Bellamy, Danny Bradley, Gary Buckler, William Earl Humphries, Dylan Bellamy, and Nelson Humphries. Her honorary pallbearers include Billy Reeder, Ronnie Reeder, and Tommy Hamm.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Sue to the Alzheimer’s Association (online: www.act.alz.org or by mail: 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Ky. 40205).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com