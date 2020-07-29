MRS. WILLIAMS

FLEMINGSBURG — Judy Kay Buckler Williams, 75, of Sherburne, passed away early Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the widow of Wayne “Juby” Williams.

Born in Bath County on April 28, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Nellie Buckler.

Judy worked for U. S. Shoe for 27 years. Along with her husband and son, she ran the Sunnyview Store. She was a member of the Sherburne Christian Church and attended Olive Branch Christian Church. She loved going to church and enjoyed yard sales.

Judy is survived by her son, Randy (wife Debbie) Williams; her grandson, Brandon Williams (Katie Turner); her siblings, James “Pushup” (wife Edna) Watkins, Denny Buckler and Jane (husband Mark) Caudill; her caregiver and friend, Deloris Flora; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her mother Nellie, Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 plus years, Wayne “Juby” Williams on April 19, 2014. She was also preceded by her brother, Ray “Dump” Anderson.

Funeral service for Judy will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Clay Miller and Bro. Billy Harmon officiating.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest in Longview Cemetery at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Pallbearers include Jason Buckler, Mark Caudill, Charlie Anderson, Woody Graham, Albert Harmon, Everett Wayne House, Glenn Stevens and Adam Jolley.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

In place of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Cancer Care Club, P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com