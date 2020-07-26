MAYSVILLE — Jerry Len Barbour, 69, of Maysville, died Friday, July 24, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

He was born on Sept. 5, 1950, the son of the late Leonard and Violet Warner Barbour.

Mr. Barbour was a 1969 graduate of Mason County High School and a medic in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Carmeuse Lime after 40 years of service. Jerry was a loyal fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and Destin, Florida. He was an avid golfer and in his younger years, enjoyed playing tennis. Jerry was proud to be a member of the 1966 National Knothole Championship team.

His grandchildren were his pride and joy, in addition to his children.

Mr. Barbour is survived by his wife, Billie Gwynne; son, Johnny (Melissa) Barbour of Tollesboro; daughter, Jera (Chad) Case of Tollesboro; and son, Adam (Amanda) Zeigler of Maysville. In addition to his children, he leaves eight grandchildren, Carson Barbour, Kaylen, Bella and John Christopher Case, Addyson, Anderson and Arlee Jean Zeigler and Kylie Steward. Also, one great grandson, Kinxton Simpson. He leaves his sister Karen Gantley; sister-in-law, Brenda Barbour; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Barbour; niece, Julie Gantley Nordengren; and father-in-law, Billy Pyles.

A private service for immediate family will be held Wednesday, July 29, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick.

Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chuck Fritz, Whitney Wallingford, Chad Case, Brian Kirk, Chris Gantley and Ronnie Lyons.

Memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.