TOLLESBORO — Mr. Leo Allen Doyle, age 82, of Wallingford, passed away Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Lewis County, a son of the late Archie and Lois Hamilton Doyle.

Leo proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Pine Valley Christian Church. He loved his horses, riding horses, traveling, fishing and he was a UK Fan. Leo had a prize winning Tennessee riding horse.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Davis Mohan Doyle.

Leo is survived by two sons, Greg Doyle of Fort Myers, Fla. and Doug Doyle of Wallingford; Wilbur Dale of Fort Myers and Harold Bryant of Columbus, Ohio, who he raised as his own sons; eight grandchildren, Chelsea Doyle, Sara Doyle, Lester Doyle, Joshua Doyle, Steven Doyle, Paxton Roark, Stacey Highlander and Christopher Doyle; one great-grandson, Rome Jackson; and one sister, Frances Marie Doyle Hester (Gene) of Lawrenceburg, Ind. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Bro. Tom Mitchell and Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mineer Cemetery on Kentucky 344 in Lewis County with military honors presented by the Franklin W. Sousley VFW Post number 1834.

Friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Kentucky 41189.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Leo’s memory to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

