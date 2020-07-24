MRS. PRATER

FLEMINGSBURG — Della Lee Jackson Prater, age 88, of Foxport, beloved wife of 69 years to her late husband, William ”Bill” Prater, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home with family at her side.

Born in Fleming County on Dec. 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Willie Pearl and Addie Smith Jackson.

Della worked at U.S. Shoe in Flemingsburg for many years and was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ.

She loved sewing, cooking, working puzzles and attending flea markets, where she was always on the lookout for bells to add to her beautiful collection.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri (George) Barber of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, Jill (Scott) McKee of Hillsboro, Amy Adkins of Crossville, Tenn., Denise Werline of Maysville, Ben Barber of Fayetteville and Josh Barber (Kelsie DeWitt) of Minneapolis, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Erika Hunt (Richie Gray), Joe (Colleen) Hunt, Bailey McKee, Braydon McKee, Talia Stephens, Shada Adkins, Dustin Smith, Josh Werline and Jake Werline; great-great-grandchildren, Emma Gray, Maeci Gray, Skyla Stephens and Raylin Adkins; and a sister, Elizabeth Henderson.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Dean Prater; and brothers, Wilmore Jackson, Ben Jackson, Shirley Jackson and Arthur Jackson.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Layne Wagner.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ben Barber, Josh Barber, Dustin Smith, Jake Werline, Josh Werline, Joe Hunt, Braydon McKee, Barry Dillon, George Barber, Scott McKee and Richie Gray.

In accordance with the health mandate from the State of Kentucky, all visitors will be required to wear face coverings and exhibit proper social distancing practices.

