MRS. MONTGOMERY

FLEMINGSBURG — Barbara Jean “Barb” Montgomery, 50, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Fleming County on June 2, 1970, she was the daughter of Mabel Hamm Pugh and the late James Wesley Dotson.

Barb was a loving wife, mother and “Nana.” She was a member of Highpoint Church.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Montgomery; her son, Rusty and Arvetta Hollar; her daughter, Tosha Ishmael and Dustin Stamper; her adopted son, Joseph Boswell; her grandchildren, Mackayla Hollar, Rusty Hollar Jr.; and one on the way; her mother, Mabel Hamm Pugh; her sister, Virginia Rose Bray; her brothers, James Wesley Dotson, Jr., James Wesley “Jimmy” Dotson III and Jesse Edward Dotson.

In addition to her father, Barb was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Roberts; her stepfather, Arthur Chan Pugh; her brother-in-law, Marcus Bray; and her brother-in-law, Marion Roberts.

Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Reeves officiating.

Barb will be laid to rest in Big Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

To offset expenses for the family, donations may be made to Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. (150 West Water Street, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041).

Friends may offer condolences online at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.