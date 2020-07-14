MR. TONCRAY

MAY’S LICK — Aaron Jacob Toncray, 16, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Aaron was born Oct. 22, 2003 in Pinehurst, N.C. to Jamie Glenn Toncray and Troy Toncray, both of Maysville.

He would have been starting his junior year at Robertson County High School this fall. Aaron loved being outdoors, playing basketball and building things.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Haylee Toncray of Maysville; his paternal grandparents, Jim Joe and Marcia Toncray of Maysville; his maternal grandparents, Frances and Tracy Helton of May’s Lick; his paternal great grandmother, Jane Toncray; aunts, Anne Elizabeth Toncray of Warrentown, Ga., Karen Glenn Mosley of Frankfort, Katrina (Mandy) Helton of Dayton, Ohio; uncles, Richard (Rebekah) Thompson of Vinegrove, Matthew (Cassie) Helton of Cincinnati and Mark (Rupa) Helton of Cincinnati; and several great aunts and great uncles and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles “Chuck” Glenn.

Services for Aaron Jacob Toncray were held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Fant officiating.

A committal service was held at the Rosemont Cemetery in Dover. Pallbearers were Weston Riggs, Colton Riggs, Shane Helton, Bryce Doyle, Jacob Henderson, and Braydon Dugan. Arlie Earlywine and Eli Sweet served as Honorary Pallbearers.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.