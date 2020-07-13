MAYSVILLE —- John H. Rice, 55, passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 at Ohio Valley Manor.

John was born Aug. 17, 1964 in Maysville to the late Earl and Martha Wallingford Rice.

He was a 1984 graduate of Maysville High School and Morehead State University. He was retired from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services where he was a social worker. Prior to that, he worked for Comprehend. John was also a student teacher, among many other things, but most of all he was the best brother, uncle and friend a person could ever have.

John was loved by his family and even though he had no children of his own, he was always happy to help his siblings with theirs. He was a great role model and was proud of his nieces and nephews. John never met anyone he didn’t like and he loved when others had a different opinion than him. For John that was only always a learning moment.

John was a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns and the Louisville Cardinals. He loved politics and history but most of all he loved his family. He had many special friends that he loved like family, including Burt, Ron and Goldie and his friend since childhood, Tim Pence.

Survivors include his brother Jerry (Sherry) Rice of Maysville; sisters, Teresa (Ray) McWilliams of Georgetown, Ohio, and DeAnna Rice of Maysville; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Howard and Bobby Keith and Tommy Rice.

Services for John Rice will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Gordy Jones and Rev. Chad Burns officiating.

Burial will follow in the Olivet Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Timmy Pence, Brad Rice, J.R. Rice, Dwayne Rice, T.C. Rice and Anna McWilliams.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

It is recommended that all in attendance wear a masks and practice social distancing.

