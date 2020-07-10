LONGMONT, Colo. — Jeremy Marcus Davis, 39, of Longmont, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Longmont United Hospital.

Born August 31, 1980 in Flemingsburg, he was the son of Mark and Judy Lee Davis.

Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Kelly Davis, who he married Oct. 10, 2015.

Jeremy was a loving husband, son and respected friend to many.

Jeremy was a Spenserian College Graduate and was a web designer for Thoroughbred Diesel in Winchester, where he had many friends including his lifelong friend, Eric Schumann of Lexington. Jeremy was the Chicago Cubs greatest fan and the Cincinnati Bengals greatest critic.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jeremy is survived by his sister, Jessica Quinn Davis; and brother, Jeffrey Lee, both of Maysville; and sister, Stefanie Curry of Shelbyville, as well as his parents-in-law, Steve ad Chris Kelly; and brother/sister-in-law, Daniel and Angie Kelly Lowe, all of Colorado. Jeremy also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and their beloved dog, Lucy.

A memorial service will be held July 13 at 10 a.m. at Howe Mortuary in Longmont, Colo.

Services will also be held at a later date to be determined in Flemingsburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Longmont Humane Society, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501 or at longmonthumane.org.