MRS. THORNSBURY

AUGUSTA — Paula Thornsbury, 71, left the physical world as we know it on July 9, 2020.

Her new home is one of grace and blessings, promised by our Lord.

Paula was born in Mason County on March 22, 1949. Her parents were Leo and Grace Haley. The Haley family lived many years in both Mason and Bracken County.

Paula was the second of four children. Her brothers, Leo Jr. and Gary Douglas are deceased. Her sister Jane Haley Niemeier lives in Alexandria.

Paula met her husband, Jim Thornsbury in 1966 at a soc-hop in Augusta. They were married on January 5, 1969, in Powersville. Blessed with fifty-one years of marriage, they lived in Kentucky, Virginia and California.

An accomplished, humble lady, Paula operated a state licensed day care in California. Many of the children she cared for stayed in touch with her throughout the years.

While operating a child care facility, Paula also raised five children. She was a loving, caring and proud mother of James II of Lawrence, Kan., Erin of Lemoore, Calif., Brandon (Shayna) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Joshua (Rani) of Hawaii and her baby girl, Lucia, of Grover Beach, Calif. Paula was equally proud of her 10 grandchildren, Bailey, Kalie, Rowan, Noah, Addie, Karli, Avory, Hayden, Charlie and Eli; and of her five great-grandchildren, Zoe, Darian, Harper, Daze and Lucien.

Paula Thornsbury endured a lot, gave most, and by the grace of God earned the Gates of Heaven. She is and will be missed.

At the present time, there are no services planned. A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience.

Memorials in Paula’s honor are suggested to Hospice of Hope or Germantown United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.