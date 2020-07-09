MS. BURDEN

VANCEBURG — Elizabeth Ann Burden, age 35, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Maysville.

She was born May 31, 1985, in Kenton County, a daughter of Peggy Ann Polley Burden of Maysville.

Elizabeth was a homemaker and she enjoyed singing, dancing, cooking and spending time with her friends.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Amari Myrick of Maysville; one daughter, Lilly Burden of Maysville; and two brothers, Christopher Burden of Independence and Jason Meadows of Paris. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Bro. Steve Pescolido officiating.

Burial will follow in the East Fork Cemetery in Tollesboro. Richard Polley, David Polley, Christopher Burden, Jason Meadows, Matthew Barnett, and Bruce Cattlett will serve as pallbearers.

Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Ky 41189.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Beth’s fund me page on Facebook.

