MRS. FRANKLIN

MAYSVILLE — Nancy A. Franklin, 79, of Maysville passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

She was born on August 27, 1940, in Mason County to the late Robert Anderson and Lucille Davis Beckett.

Nancy was a Nurse’s Aide at Hayswood Hospital for many years and later worked as a family care provider for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witnesses, enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, reading and was a devout mother, grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her parents Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Louis Franklin; and her son, Jeffrey Louis Franklin.

She is survived by her children, Alan Franklin of Cincinnati, Terrell Franklin and Anita Franklin, both of Nashville; her grandchildren, Jelani (Leslie) Franklin, Jai (Tricia) Franklin, Kala Washington, Alan Rudd, Shanta Rudd; her great-grandchildren, Desiree Courtney, Aaliyah Franklin, Tavian Franklin and Rylin Washington; a special friend, Sarah Tucker; and a host of step-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky 41056.

The Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Online condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net