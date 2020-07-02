CRESTON, Ohio — Stanley Everett Moran, 95, of Creston, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home after a period of declining health.

Stan was born Jan. 26, 1925, in Maysville to the late Jesse and Julia (Peggs) Moran and married the former Sally Beckett on July 27, 1943.

Sally preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2004, and he had made his home in the Creston area for the past 65 years. He was a dedicated farmer who worked hard and enjoyed operating the family farm, SJ Dairy near Creston. Stan was a faithful member of Rittman United Methodist Church. He loved family and enjoyed many family reunions in Kentucky and will be remembered as a quiet, gentle spirit who served others and his Lord.

Surviving are his sons, Stanley Joe Moran of Bull Shoals, Alaska and Jay D. (Joan) Moran of Creston; six grandchildren, David, John, Michelle, Mike, Matt and Tim; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Kay) Moran of Maysville; a sister, Charlotte Kalb of Augusta; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, son, John T. Moran; an infant grandson, Todd; and brothers and sisters, Mary Saulkner, Allen Moran, Virginia Wittkamp, Polly Hessler, Gene Moran, Bill Moran and Gordon Moran.

Services will be held at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with burial in Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Rd., Rittman, OH 44270.