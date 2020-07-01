MR. WHIDDEN

FLEMINGSBURG — John Michael Whidden, 34, of Morehead, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at thye University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Born in Lexington on July 8, 1985, he was the son of Johnny Whidden and Linda Goodwin (Thurl) Pendland.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by his sisters, Sarah (Mike) Pollitt and Mandy Ruark; his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Black; his nieces and nephews, Jada Boone, Cassity Ruark, Bella Watkins, Rayelynn Donathan, Kash Watkins, Negan Michael Watkins and Braxton Donathan. He is also survived by his special friends, JoAnn and Frankie Manning; his many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his special friend, Frankie Holt.

John was preceded in death by his sister, Tonya Howard; his special stepmom, Patty Whidden; his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Dixie Goodwin; his paternal grandfather, Ronald Black; his special aunt, Dolly Strange; and his uncles, Mike and George Martin.

Service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Mike Munday officiating.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home and/or the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.