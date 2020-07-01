MRS. HELPHENSTINE

FLEMINGSBURG — Joyce Helphenstine, age 73, of Flemingsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

Joyce was born in Fleming County on April 12, 1947, a daughter of the late Gano and Margaret Dailey Vice.

She was a retired teacher’s aide with the Fleming County School System. Joyce was a member of the Wallingford Methodist Church and worked hard at everything she did in life.

She is survived by her five children, Charles Darin Helphenstine of Flemingsburg, Kevin Scott Helphenstine of Georgetown, Angie Kaye Harper (Donnie Brewer) of Ewing, Anita (Wayne) Roberts of Maysville and Amber (Joshua) Richards of Mount Orab, Ohio; grandchildren, Derrick Helphenstine, Cassie (Shawn) Kitchen, Ronnie Harper (Ashley Rodrigez) , Ashton Roberts (Jared Stewart), Scott Helphenstine, Carl Harper, Jacob Roberts, Aeralynn Copher, Chelsea Richards, Kaylin Richards and Owen Richards; great-grandchildren, Audrey Kitchen, Kiera Kitchen, Cayden Sebastion, Annie Harper, Colton Sebastion, Wyatt Stewart and Hadley Roberts; and two sisters, Brenda (Larry) Buzzard of Flemingsburg and Debbie (Eddie) Emmons of Flemingsburg.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Richard Anderson.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Fleming County Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Derrick Helphenstine, Ronnie Harper, Scott Helphenstine, Carl Harper, Jacob Roberts and Aeralynn Copher. Honorary pallbearers will be Cassie Kitchen, Ashton Roberts, Chelsea Richards, Kaylin Richards and Owen Richards.

Condolences may be made at www.carpenterfritzvicefh.com.