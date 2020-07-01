MRS. MOKAS

The beautiful Maria Stergeos Mokas passed away on June 29, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was a woman of compassion with a quick smile that was infectious. Maria had a deep sense of love and pride of her Greek heritage and instilled this within all her children. She loved music and dancing (especially Greek).

She had a flair for fashion and always dressed ‘to a T’. Maria was a collector of antiques and she loved traveling the world. She was an avid gardener and joined/started garden clubs wherever she lived and was an active member in the Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos organization.

She sat on the board at the Hellenic Towers in Atlanta where she also worked. Her hometown, Maysville, held her heart as she walked in life. She was always there for family and friends. Maria, Ms. Maria, Doña María, Thea Maria, Yiayia and mom; she wore all of these hats with love and will be deeply missed by us all.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, James Angelo Mokas; and her son, Mark James Mokas.

She is survived by her daughter, Randi Kay Mokas (Roy) Leonard; her grandsons, Mason Nicholas Leonard and Graydon Pierce Leonard; her daughter, Eleni (Jorge Morales) Mokas; and her brother, Gus Stergeos.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or to The Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.

There will be no funeral services due to COVID-19 so please include her in your thoughts and prayers.

