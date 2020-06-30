MS. BRATCHER

FLEMINGSBURG — Teresa Kim Bratcher, 59, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Louisville on Oct. 31, 1960, she was the daughter of Laverne Shane Childers and the late Leon Childers.

Kim had earned a Bachelor’s degree and worked as a registered nurse (RN). She loved her children and her grandchildren and was known to them as “Mama Kim”.

She is survived by her son, Scottie Lee Bratcher Jr. (Tiffany Abner); her daughter, Courtney Layne Bratcher; her grandchildren, Zoey, JoJo and Jaxon; along with her mother, Laverne; and her sister, Sharon Kay Childers.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the animal shelter of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.