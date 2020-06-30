MRS. MORRIS

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Shirley Ann Morris of Jacksonville Fla., passed away on June 16, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center.

Shirley was born in Maysville, to the late Augusta Morris and Eugene Thomas.

As a child, she went to the segregated John G. Fee School, then to Maysville Junior High School and graduated from Maysville High School. She went on to attend Kentucky State University and graduated with an associate degree from Maysville Community College. After working at DP&L for over 20 years, she moved to St. Louis, Mo., in the mid-1990’s and then, to Jacksonville, in 2019.

Shirley was a woman of faith. She loved traveling, reading, music, movies, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Otis R. Brooks; her two daughters, Dr. DeLicia Morris and Pia Tariah; and her two grandsons, Alex Tariah and Bryce Gordon. She leaves behind a host of friends and extended family who mourn her passing.

Cremation was handled by Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, in Orange Park.