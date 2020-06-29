MR. COOPER

FLEMINGSBURG — Charles Stanley “Shorty” Cooper, 77, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Saint Joseph East in Lexington.

Born in Flemingsburg on May 1, 1943, he was the son of the late Raymond D. Cooper and the late Olive B. Walton Cooper.

Shorty was a 24/7 farmer who loved caring for the land, working with tobacco, cattle, and hay. He loved watching his daughters and granddaughter show livestock. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving stateside during Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years (and 1 month to the day), Bertie Ann Ramey Cooper; his daughters, Mary Jane Pettit and Beth Smith; his “right hand, pride, and joy” granddaughter, Laura Ann Pettit; his two grandsons; his brother, William R. (Sandra) Cooper; his sister, Alice K. (Larry) Hinton; and his sister-in-law, Lou Ellen Johnson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Benton and Steve Miller officiating.

Shorty will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

Military rites will be performed by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.

Pallbearers include Fred Adamson, Randy Ishmael, William Allen Thompson, Greg Dunaway, Norman Smoot, Sparky Parker, and Chucky Ramey. Honorary pallbearers include Robert Gulley, Ed Plummer, Paul Taylor, Dave Hinton, Larry Barber, Vencil Eldridge and Don Young.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Care Club, P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041 and/or Fleming County 4-H Cooper Memorial, P O Box 192, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com