PARIS — William Claybrook Mers, husband of Violet Sanders Mers, departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020, with his wife by his side, in Lexington, having attained the age of 83 years.

Bill was born in Bourbon County, on Sept. 2, 1936, the son of the late Orene and Naomi Hutchison Mers, was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, a retired truck driver, farmer, and a member of Central Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Ann Mers; a sister, Mary Prather; brothers Raymond Mers, Doug Mers and Joe Mers.

Besides his wife Violet, he is survived by their children, Kathy Lynn (Michael) Parrett and William Keith Mers; grandchildren, Susan Christine (Tim) Halverson, Elizabeth Ann (Brandon) McFerron; and great grandchildren, Peyton Williamson, Trenton McFerron, Gracelynn McFerron and Wyatt Halverson. Also surviving is a sister, Marjorie (Melvin) Lynch.

The funeral service for William Claybrook Mers will be at noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Bro. David Cheek officiating.

Interment will immediately follow in Green Acres Memory Gardens, Washington, with casket bearers being Brandon McFerron, Michael Parrett, Melvin Darrell Lynch, Scotty Sanders, David Faulconer and Donald Jefferson. Honorary bearers are George Mitchell, Terry Mers, Tim Halverson and Ron Reule.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service.