MRS. KABLER

MOUNT OLIVET — Marilyn Joyce Paynter Kabler, 84, of Mount Olivet, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Robertson County Health Care Facility.

She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Mason County, to the late Gordon Paynter and Ruth Lowe Paynter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Dale Kabler; and a son, William Owen Kabler.

Joyce was an owner/partner of Kain and Kabler Funeral Home in Mount Olivet where she worked for many years. She was a graduate of May’s Lick High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She taught elementary school at Sardis School in Mason County.

Joyce was very active in her community. She was a member of the Mount Olivet First Christian Church where she served as treasurer. She also served many years as Mount Olivet City Clerk and was the longtime treasurer of the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Joyce was a past President of the Robertson County Extension Homemakers and spearheaded community blood drives with the Central Kentucky Blood Center.

Joyce is survived by three children, Toni (Jim) Curry of Mount Olivet, Tammy (Mark) Gray of May’s Lick, and Terri (Shane) Lippert of Maysville. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tyler and Taylor Lippert, Tracy Curry and Tessa Gray.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Kain & Kabler Funeral Home in Mount Olivet.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m.,at the Mount Olivet First Christian Church with Wayne Clark and Seth Adamson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until the time of service.

Burial will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Gray, Shane Lippert, Tyler Lippert, Buddy Lippert, Jim Curry, Tracy Curry, Jeff Sharp, Greg Sharp and William G. Paynter.

Memorials can be made to the Mount Olivet First Christian Church or the patients activity fund at Robertson County Health Care Facility.

Due to COVID-19 all social distancing guidelines will be followed.