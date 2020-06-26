MRS. WARDLOW

AUGUSTA — Marjorie Jane Wardlow (nee Nickerson), 74, of Brooksville, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Wardlow, who died Sept. 26, 2019.

Marjorie was born in Bracken County on Oct. 23, 1945, to her parents, the late William G. and Merilda (nee Linville) Nickerson.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a Certified Nurse Aide at the Bracken County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chatham.

She leaves behind five sons, Richard W. Woods, Raymond Dale Woods (Kim), James W. Wardlow Jr. (Myles), Larkin D. Wardlow (Julie) and Robert W. Wardlow; two daughters, Kelly J. Hensley and Julie A. Cole (Steve); two brothers, Bill Nickerson (Wanda) and Jack Nickerson (Mary); and one sister, Margaret Mitchell. Survivors also include eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers; and six sisters.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Brooksville.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Bracken County Cancer Support, P.O. Box 417, Brooksville, KY 41004.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, those coming to pay their respects are asked to abide by current symptom awareness and social distancing prescriptions.