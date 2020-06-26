WEST UNION, Ohio — A.G. Lockhart age 69 years, of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Mr. Lockhart was born June 22, 1951, in Newport, R.I. to the late Richard and Jeanne (Gibbons) Lockhart.

A.G. was a member of the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, American Legion post number 325, VFW Post number 8287, the NRA and was part of an amateur radio club. He was an avid UK and Ohio State fan, enjoyed playing golf and being involved in the Manchester Athletics. A.G. loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny Lockhart of Bentonville; two daughters, Kerry Thomas of Maysville; Kara Kingsolver and Austin of West Union; son, Aaron Lockhart and Leslie of Manchester, Ohio; sisters, Susan Sandlin and Jim of Maysville; Cathy Thomas and Jim of Bentonville; brother, Richard M. Lockhart Jr. and Tammy of Butler; grandchildren, Nicholas Thomas, Allison Thomas, Aveyn Lockhart and Ayzik Lockhart; aunt, Sue Weigel and Don of Davidson, N.C.; several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene 508 Pike Street, Manchester, Ohio 45144, from 5-8 p.m. with services by the Adams County Honor Guard at 7 p.m.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign A.G.’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.