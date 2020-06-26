MRS. STAPLETON

GERMANTOWN — Norma Laycock Stapleton, 91, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born on March 30, 1929, to the late William and Ruth Ladenburger Laycock.

She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Frazee Stapleton, who passed away April 20, 2013.

She is survived by her daughters, LuAnn (Bill) Asbury of Augusta and Cindy (Greg) Taylor of Maysville; three grandchildren, Leslie Asbury, Chad Asbury and Daniel Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Eliza and Fields Ashby and Harper Asbury.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, William Laycock, Lowell Laycock and David Laycock; and one sister, Dorothy Cracraft.

Private services will be held for the family.

Memorials may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church or Maple Grove Cemetery.

Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown is handling the services.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com.