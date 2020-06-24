AUGUSTA — Rose Marie Welte, 69, of Augusta, passed into her eternal reward on Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was born Aug. 17, 1950, daughter of the late Charles and Olga (nee Wowk) Welte. She was a member of St. Augustine Church in Augusta.

She leaves behind her dearest friends, Lisa Trueax and family; her brother, Tom Clinton (Barbara); her aunt, Bernice Welte; uncles, Arnold Welte (Brenda) and Tom Welte (Alice); and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Middleton; and several uncles and aunts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Augustine Church by Rev. Joseph Shelton.

Interment will follow in the St. Augustine Cemetery in Augusta.

Visitation will also be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorials, if desired, may be given in the form of Masses in care of St. Augustine Church, or to St. Augustine Cemetery, 215 E 4th Street, Augusta, KY 41002.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

