MAYSVILLE — Marjorie Jane Anderson Gillespie, 88, died June 23, 2020, at Maysville Nursing and Rehab in Maysville.

She was born in Dover on Nov. 20, 1931, to the late Cleve and Hessie Laycock Anderson.

Jane was a member of St. James Church in Minerva. She was a housewife and worked at the Minerva Post Office. She enjoyed her family and was always ready and willing to help others, until suffering a stroke in March of 2009.

Jane is survived by her children, Jackie (Robert) Logan of Dover, Sue Ann Sidell of Washington, Nancy (Rick) Bess of Germantown, Mary Robin Hamilton of Topeka, Kan. and Jeff (Lynette) Gillespie of Maysville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tammy (Rick) Beckley, Justin Sidell, Holly Linville, Cody (Mable Young) Bess, Casey (Erica Cunningham) Bess, Jessy (Jason) Cooper, Ryan (Brittany) Gillespie, Owen (Chelsi) Gillespie and Adam (Erin) Sizemore; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gillespie, whom she married Nov. 14, 1947; and her brother, Jack Anderson.

Services for Mrs. Gillespie will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Church in Minvera.

