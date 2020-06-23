MS. O’CULL

MAYSVILLE — Phyllis Jean Newsome O’Cull, 76, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1943, to the late Dewey and Girlie Newsome.

She was a member of Gardenside Christian Church. She had many honors and recognitions awarded as she was very active in church. She also managed church camps and church services. She retired from the University of Kentucky purchasing department.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell Newsome, Frank Newsome and Floyd Newsome; and two sisters, Meredith Robinson and Nadean Mallory Walker.

She is survived by Mildred Newsome, Ruth Newsome and Russell Robinson; several nieces and nephews; a special niece, Sandy Ward.

Services will be 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice of Care.

There will be limited number of attendees permitted in the funeral home at a time and funeral home staff will be available to guide friends and family.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.