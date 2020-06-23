ABERDEEN, Ohio — Chester Leroy Gill passed away June 17, 2020.

Chester was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Maysville to the late Mildred Gilkison Gill and the late Everett Gill.

He was the youngest of his three siblings, Mary Ellen , Patsy and Marion. He graduated from Ripley High School in Ripley, Ohio and following Graduation he enlisted in the Ohio National Guard. He married Sharon Odaire and there were three children born from the union, Renea, Brian and Erica. After Chester’s service in the National Guard, he worked as a Union Carpenter in Cincinnati, Ohio. Chester loved deer hunting and after retiring he enjoyed making furniture and collecting prehistoric artifacts.

He was a member of the Faith in God Fellowship in Russellville, Ohio. Chester never met a stranger and spent his time talking to his friends and meeting new people at the Dairy Yum Yum. He also appreciated the time he could spend with his family.

In addition to his parents, Chester is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Odaire Gill; a daughter, Erica Nicole Gill; his brother, Marion Everett Gill; and a sister, Patsy Gill Bradford.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Ellen (Harold) Oberschlake of Levanna, Ohio; his daughter, Renae (Gary) McAfee of Ripley; and his son, Brian (Margaret) Gill of Aberdeen. He was proud of his four grandchildren, Autumn (Jordan) Miller of Madison, Ind., Adam (Kari) McAfee of Mount Orab, Ohio, Audrianna McAfee of Ft. Mitchell and Megan Gill of Aberdeen; and his great-grandchildren, Noah, Jocelyn, Brayden, Brooklyn, Sebastian, Samuel and Elliemay.

A memorial service for Chester Gill is being planned for a later date.

Following the services he will be laid to rest at Red Oak Cemetery.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.