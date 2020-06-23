BAUER CHILD

MAYSVILLE — Leelyn-Ray Alexander Bauer, 2, of Maysville, went to be in eternal rest with Christ on Saturday June 20, 2020, for as we know to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

Leelyn-Ray was born Feb. 13, 2018, in Kenton County to Courtney Nicole Hitt Bauer and Donald Ray Bauer.

Leelyn-Ray loved anything to do with learning new adventures outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Leelyn-Ray’s survivors are his siblings Jaxton Cooper and Dominic Bauer; grandparents, Anthony (Stephanie) Hitt, Lora Hitt, Donald (Kelly) Bauer and Karen (David) Powell; great-grandparents, Linda Hitt, Betty Hickman and Russell Wilson; aunts, KaSandra (Wade) Hickman, Paige (Josh) Keller, Robin (Eric) Kilgore, Kattie Bauer and Jennifer (Austin) Hartley; uncles, Tyler (Kierston) Hitt, Rian (Sierrah) Hitt and Jacob (Shi) Ledford; cousins, Marquise, Mylah, Mauri, Emmaline, Kendall, Ethan, Eric Jr., Peyton, Emersyn, Aaliyah, Isabella, Maddie and Christopher.

Leelyn-Ray was welcomed at the Golden Gates by great-grandparents, Betty Wilson, Robert Hitt and Wally Hickman; uncle, Christopher Bauer; and cousin, Maci Bauer.

Graveside services for Leelyn-Ray Bauer will be held in the Wedonia Cemetery at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, with Rev. Sam Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be Anthony Hitt, Tyler Hitt, Donald Bauer and Eric Kilgore, Jr.

Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear face mask or face coverings and practice social distancing.

