MR. FLORENCE

FLEMINGSBURG — Leonard J. Florence, 81, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

Born in Plummers Landing on June 23, 1938, he was the son of the late Stanley W. and Margaret Newsom Florence.

Leonard worked for Wald’s, Randall’s and Browning’s. He also worked for Licking Valley Community Action Program and was a farmer. He was a well known musician and singer who played the banjo and guitar. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and ginseng hunting. Leonard attended the Grange City Christian Church and the Victory Assembly of God.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mabel Kinder Florence; his son, Leonard Ray “Butch” (Sally) Florence of West Union, Ohio; five step-children; three grandchildren, Rayshel (Jarrod) Elliott, Crystal McAdoo, and Jennifer Waller; his great-grandchild, Claire Elliott; along with 15 additional great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Jim Florence and Vester (Pauline) Florence, both of Mason County.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by 10 of his siblings.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Leonard will be laid to rest in Wedonia Cemetery with a private service at a later date.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Hope Inc., 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

