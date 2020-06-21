MR. COURTNEY

MAY’S LICK — Wilbur Norse Courtney, 74, of the Oak Woods community, May’s Lick, passed away suddenly on Saturday June 20, 2020 at his home.

Norse was born in Robertson County on June 2, 1946, son of the late Frank and Wilma Shepherd Courtney.

He was a retired Maintenance Supervisor at Carmeuse Lime and was an avid hunter and fisherman and trapper.

Survivors include a son, Joel (Tamara Sturgeon) Courtney of May’s Lick; Becky Courtney of Nicholasville; Nicole (Detrick) Johnson of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Logan, Grace, Emma, Abigail, Samuel, William, Desiree, and Traigg Courtney and Aaliyah Franklin; five sisters, Dixie Scott, Martha (Gary) Hamilton, Judy (Larry) Grayson, Kathy Spade and Beverly (Danny) Taylor. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Franklin “Guy” Courtney.

Services will be at the convenience of the Family.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net