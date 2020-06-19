MOUNT OLIVET — Ella Lee Walton Case, age 88, of Mount Olivet, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1931 to the late Lee Walton and Edith Pauline Howard Walton.

Ella was a Kentucky Colonel. She was an avid farmer who enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was an active and beloved member of Fosters Chapel Church. Ella enjoyed reading, music, and loved spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Case; her son, Newton Lee Case; two grandsons, Robert Glen Case and Ethan Earlywine; four sisters, Gladys Love, Inez Gammons, Geneva Vice and Mildred Walton; and two brothers, Dude Walton and Doug Walton.

Ella is survived by her son, Danny (Kelly) Case; two daughters, Delma Dwan (Eric) Nieland and Lisa (Monte) Earlywine; her daughter-in-law, Shauna Case; a brother, Linus (Sarah Lou) Walton; seven grandchildren, Garland Case, Randall (Tonya) Case, Chris (Melissa) Brock, Travis (Melissa) Brock, Kyle Case, Mary Lauren (Justin) Hendrix and Jordan (Marly) Earlywine; 13 great-grandchildren, Diamond Dick, Brooklyn Case, Katie Chamberlain, Kara Mitchell, Carson Case, Madison Case, Emily Case, Aubree Case, Dalton Brock, Danielle Brock, Wesley Brock, Kenton Hendrix, Kasen Hendrix and Lauren Kate Hendrix; three great-great grandchildren, Damon Cissna, Madeline Mitchell and Myra Mitchell; and special friends, Betty Hanson and Vickie Ritchie.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 24, at Fosters Chapel Church at noon by Pastor Bill Henry with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 5-8 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Garland Case, Randall Case, Chris Brock, Travis Brock, Kyle Case and Jordan Earlywine. Honorary Pallbearers are Dwayne Hanson, all of her great grandchildren and her church family at Fosters Chapel Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fosters Chapel Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Lisa Earlywine, 345 Wards Ridge Road, Mount Olivet, Ky. 41064.

