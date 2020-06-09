MAYSVILLE — Anna Pearl Stanton, 90, of Maysville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at home.

Mrs. Stanton was the widow of John Benny Stanton, who died in 1995.

She was a member of the May’s Lick Baptist Church and had formerly worked at Bluegrass Textiles and the January and Wood Company. She loved her garden and her flowers.

Anna was born in Robertson County on Jan. 28, 1930, the daughter of the late William “Bill” Workman and Leona White Workman.

She is survived by her three daughters, Melissa Ashcraft (Raymond), Marie Throckmorton and Danita Kirker (Wayne); and her two sons, John Stanton and Joe Stanton (Linda); 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie Workman (Margie) and Charlie Workman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Gerald “Bud” Stanton, Marcella Stanton, Cathy Stanton Fizer, Patricia Tyson and Gladys G. Stratton; her brothers, Everett Workman, William Wesley Workman and Bobby Workman; and her sisters, Juanita Colemire, Margaret Jacobs, Lucille Barr, Virginia Moore, Marie McKee and Betty Wheeler.

Services for Anna P. Stanton will be held at the May’s Lick Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, with Rev. Kevin Cornette and Rev. David Cheek officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jake Stanton, Michael Stanton, Brandon Ashcraft, Tyler Ashcraft, Jarrod Pollitt and Donnie Tyson. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Pollitt and Michael Tyson.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service with visitors asked to wear a face mask or face covering and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the May’s Lick Baptist Church, 5013 Main Street, May’s Lick, KY 41055 or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at ww5.komen.org.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.