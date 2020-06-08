FLEMINGSBURG — Harold Stone “Mousie” James, 86, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville. He was the widower of Carolyn Hinton James.

Born in Grange City on Oct. 11, 1933, he was a son of the late Harry Stone James and the late Marguerite Colliver James.

Mousie was a successful business owner of Moore & James – Chevron Oil Jobber. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He served on the Flemingsburg City Council in the 1970s. He had a lifelong passion for showing horses and he and his wife were well known throughout the horse show circuit. He loved to play cards and he loved travelling especially to Florida with his wife. Following retirement they spent winters at their home in Lake Panasoffkee.

He is survived by his children, Robin (Todd) Walton and Mike (Melissa) James; his grandchildren, Jason (Amy Plummer-Monaghan) Walton, Travis Walton, Matt (Jenna) Walton, Alex James, and Aaron James; his great-grandchildren, Addison, Anderson, Dylan and Stone, Olivia, and Heartly Walton, Aden Redden, and Talon Monaghan; his sister, Charlotte Beauchef; his sister-in-law, Madonna Hinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Mousie enjoyed many friends from all walks of life and in his later years, special friends, Loretta Seithers Grannis and Mary Ethel Pyles; along with his Kenton Pointe Family of Maysville.

Visitation for Mousie will be 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Funeral will be private.

Entombment will follow in the Fleming County Cemetery.

Jason Walton, Travis Walton, Matthew Walton, Todd Walton, Aaron James, and John Sellers will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flemingsburg Christian Church, 201 E Water St., Flemingsburg Ky. 41041 and/or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville Ky. 41056.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.