MRS. HESLER

MAYSVILLE — Brenda Joyce (Flack) Hesler, 64, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1955, to the late Franklin and Eva Joyce (Applegate) Flack.

She attended Happy Hollow Union Church.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Ray Hesler, whom she married May 14, 2011. She is also survived by her children, Lana Brown of Maysville, Terry “TJ” Brown Jr. of Maysville, Alisha Hesler of Maysville; and two stepchildren, Chad Hesler of Georgetown and Gregory Hesler of Maysville; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ike Thourghman of Maysville and Darrell (Pam) Flack of Vanceburg; two sisters, Twana (Gary) Saunders of Flemingsburg and Sharon Flack of Evansville, Ind.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa Garner and Cindy Saunders.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rusty Martin, Mark Perraut, Chris Fuller, John Ray Dodson, TJ Brown, Jacob White, Kyle Gezon and Jordan Coppage.

Bro. Patrick Tumin will be officiating the service. Funeral service and burial will be held privately for the family.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

There will be a limited number of attendees permitted in the funeral home at a time, and funeral home staff will be available to guide friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brenda Hesler Memorial Fund c/o Moore and Parker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.